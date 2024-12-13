RS bypolls: Ex-NCW chief and BJP nominee Rekha Sharma elected unopposed

CHANDIGARH: Former National Commission for Women chairperson and BJP leader Rekha Sharma was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on Friday.

Sharma had filed her nomination for the bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday.

She was the lone candidate in the fray.

The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Accompanied by Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Sharma was given certificate by the Returning Officer after being declared elected unopposed.

The opposition had not fielded a candidate for the bypolls.