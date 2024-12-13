Techie suicide: Bengaluru cops paste notice at house of Atul Subhash’s in-laws in UP's Jaunpur

LUCKNOW: Failing to get the whereabouts of the in-laws of Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru-based techie who committed suicide leaving a 24-page suicide note and accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment.

A four-member team of Bengaluru police raided their home in Jaunpur again on Friday and pasted a notice directing them to appear before the investigation officer.

The Bengaluru cops also collected documents related to the ongoing litigation over the marital discord Subhash was having with his wife from the family court as evidence.

The team of Bengaluru police, led by a sub-inspector, reached Jaunpur late on Thursday evening. After seeking the cooperation of local police, they raided the house of the Singhania family accused of abetting the suicide of Atul Subhash. Their house was found locked, and their phones were switched off even on Friday.

On Friday morning, the Bengaluru cops returned to the Singhanias’ house and displayed the notice. After completing this formality, they intensified their investigation by reaching the family court where his wife Nikita had filed a case of maintenance.