Techie suicide: Bengaluru cops paste notice at house of Atul Subhash’s in-laws in UP's Jaunpur

LUCKNOW: Failing to get the whereabouts of the in-laws of Atul Subhash, the Bengaluru-based techie who committed suicide leaving a 24-page suicide note and accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment.
A four-member team of Bengaluru police raided their home in Jaunpur again on Friday and pasted a notice directing them to appear before the investigation officer.
The Bengaluru cops also collected documents related to the ongoing litigation over the marital discord Subhash was having with his wife from the family court as evidence.
The team of Bengaluru police, led by a sub-inspector, reached Jaunpur late on Thursday evening. After seeking the cooperation of local police, they raided the house of the Singhania family accused of abetting the suicide of Atul Subhash. Their house was found locked, and their phones were switched off even on Friday.
On Friday morning, the Bengaluru cops returned to the Singhanias’ house and displayed the notice. After completing this formality, they intensified their investigation by reaching the family court where his wife Nikita had filed a case of maintenance.
According to his lawyer, Dinesh Mishra, the techie, a senior AI executive at a leading automobile firm earning Rs 84,000 as a monthly salary, was ordered by the family court in Jaunpur to pay Rs 40,000 a month as maintenance for his wife and son. The Bengaluru police collected documentary evidence from the files of his case. Amid these developments, the local police continued efforts to ascertain the whereabouts of the Singhanias.
Atul met Nikita through a matrimonial site and got married on April 26, 2019. He ended his life in his Bengaluru apartment early on Monday, leaving a 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video detailing alleged harassment by Nikita and his in-laws.
He also accused the family court judge of bias. In a complaint lodged by Atul’s brother, Bikas, it was alleged that Nikita and her family demanded Rs 3 crore to drop police cases against Atul, who was locked in a legal battle involving divorce and child custody. Based on his complaint, Bengaluru police registered a case against Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag and uncle Sushil Singhania.
Following these developments, Nikita’s mother Nisha and her son Anurag fled their home on Wednesday night, anticipating police action against them.