Union minister JP Nadda accuses Congress of trying to create 'anarchy’

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Congress of trying to create “anarchy” as he condemned the charges levelled against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament complex, Nadda, who is also the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, accused the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress of not cooperating in functioning of the House. He said the Congress-led Opposition was insulting the dignity of the Chair.

The BJP chief’s remarks came after the Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted amid sloganeering, following his sharp criticism of the Congress for questioning the Chairman’s ruling and for the party’s alleged connections with US hedge fund tycoon George Soros.

Condemning the press conference held by opposition leaders on Thursday where they accused the Chairman of being partisan, Nadda said, “Kharge ji is a senior leader, he should know the ruling of the Chairman is final and unquestionable. Levelling such allegations outside the House is condemnable. We condemn it, and it is unfortunate.” Nadda alleged that the Chairman had been called “cheerleader” in Congress’s official handle.

Sharpening his criticism of the Congress, he said, “Kharge ji has been given enough opportunities to speak in the House, it is on-record that he refused... He was also invited to come to the Chairman’s chamber, but he refused to go.”

Condemning the Congress for causing disruptions in the House, Nadda alleged, “It is clear the Congress does not want to cooperate in the House. They do not believe in democratic and parliamentary systems, and they are trying to bring in anarchy,” he alleged.

Nadda charged that the Congress was trying to create a situation where working in Parliament becomes difficult. “t is ridiculous they are talking about parliamentary traditions,” he said.