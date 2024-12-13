Woman gang-raped by nine, Guwahati police arrest seven

GUWAHATI: A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by nine persons in Guwahati and the police arrested seven of the accused.

The persons arrested were identified as Kuldeep Nath, Pinku Das, Mrinal Rabha, Gagan Das, Bijoy Rabha, Saurav Boro and Dipankar Mukhiya. They are aged between 18 years and 23 years.

Two others, believed to be the masterminds are absconding. The police are searching for them.

The police learnt about the incident on Thursday midnight after a video of it went viral on social media. The crime was committed on the premises of a Durga temple in the Nizarapar area of Boragaon on the city outskirts.

“We learnt that a video showing a woman being gang-raped was circulating on WhatsApp among the residents of Boragaon. Soon, we received it. There were eight to nine people and a woman with no clothes on her body. Sexual assault was being perpetrated on her violently,” a police officer told the media.

He said a police team was immediately sent to the locality and two persons could be identified from the video where the faces of the accused persons were clearly visible.

“During subsequent raids, we arrested seven persons from three different localities of the city. We are searching for two others,” he said.

During preliminary investigation, the police learnt that the incident occurred on November 17.

“The accused persons had gone to see the Raas festival. It was then that some of them went to the Durga temple, perched on a hilltop, to drink liquor while some others went to take drugs. One of the accused had taken the woman to the place. All of them had sexually assaulted her. The act was also filmed,” the police officer said.

“We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. We will register a case based on her statement or we will do it suo moto,” he added.