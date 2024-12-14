Nation

18-year-old killed in Manipur encounter, six apprehended

The individuals opened fired after the car they were travelling in was followed by the commandos which led to the encounter. The police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition following the incident.
Representative Image
Representative Image File Image
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

GUWAHATI: An armed individual was killed while six others were apprehended following an encounter with police commandos in Thoubal district of Manipur's Imphal valley on Saturday.

The police nabbed seven persons following the incident which tok place in the morning hours. One of them found injured, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital later.

He was identified as Laishram Prem alias Loktak Singh (18). The police suspected the deceased and the others apprehended to be members of an insurgent group.

The individuals opened fired after the car they were travelling in was followed by the commandos which led to the encounter. The police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition following the incident.

Manipur
encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com