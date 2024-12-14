91 Indian districts at high drought risk, 51 at high flood risk: Report

NEW DELHI: India’s 91 districts face high risks of drought, 51 districts are at high flood risks and 11 face “very high” risks of both, a new report released by the Department of science and technology says, emphasising the need for immediate interventions to address challenges posed by climate change.

The report, titled ‘District-Level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using IPCC Framework,’ has mapped India’s districts to assess climate vulnerability.

“The profiling of hazard-specific risks of districts will enable state governments to prepare proactively and allocate resources, staff and design programmes, fostering resilience in districts most affected by floods and droughts,” the report says.

Besides DST, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation funded the study to address climate change challenges. The study was carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati in collaboration with IIT Mandi and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), Bengaluru.