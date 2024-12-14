Ahead of farmers' march, Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS services in 12 Ambala villages

CHANDIGARH: Hours before the resumption of the farmers' protest march to Delhi from the Shambhu border, the Haryana government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala district to maintain "public peace".

The suspension will remain in force till December 17, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra said.

"It has been brought to my notice by additional director general of police, CID, Haryana and deputy commissioner, Ambala that in view of the call for Delhi Kooch given by certain farmers' organisations, there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the area of districts Ambala," the order said.

Misra said the order to suspend mobile internet in Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru villages in Ambala was issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.

The suspension shall be in force from 6 am on December 14 to 11.59 pm on December 17, it said.