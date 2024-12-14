Arrested on charges of 'spying' for Pakistan, this UP man is set to become judge a decade after his acquittal

LUCKNOW: He was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan in June 2002. Presently, the Allahabad High Court has, in a landmark decision, directed the state government to appoint him to UP Higher Judicial Services (HIS) cadre. This comes nearly seven years after 46-year-old Kanpur native Pradeep Kumar's selection was held over due to allegations of espionage and spying for Pakistan.

Kumar, who had been arrested on charges of spying by sharing incriminating information about army installations and other details to his alleged handlers across the border in lieu of money in 2002, was absolved of all the charges by the Kanpur court in 2014. But it took a decade-long battle.

At the time of his alleged involvement in ‘anti-national activities’, Kumar, then 24, was an unemployed lawyer.

After getting exonerated by the Kanpur court, Kumar appeared in examination of PCS (J) (UP Judicial Services) and got selected for HJS in 2016. However, his tainted past kept on chasing him as the state authorities withheld his appointment citing his dubious past

Kumar had faced two criminal trials over espionage charges, sedition, criminal conspiracy, and various provisions of the Official Secrets Act—one in 2004 and another in 2007—both of which resulted in acquittals.

In its 2014 order, a Kanpur court absolving Kumar of the charges, said, “…the prosecution must demonstrate that the accused has expressed or attempted to incite hatred or contempt towards the Government through words, signs, or visible representations. In this case, there is no evidence on record from the prosecution’s witnesses to substantiate claims of such actions against the Government.”

Despite these judgments, the state authorities, ordered by the court of law to appoint him to judicial post, refused to follow the order citing concerns over his character, primarily based on the espionage allegations.

The High Court bench, comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Donadi Ramesh, noted in their order that there was no substantial material linking Kumar to espionage for any foreign intelligence agency. The court emphasised that his acquittal in the criminal trial should have cleared him of any stigma and allowed him to move forward with his career.