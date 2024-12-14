Bihar teacher falls victim to 'Pakadua Vivah' or forced marriage tradition, lodges police complaint

PATNA: A 30-year school teacher was allegedly kidnapped and forced to marry a 25-year-old girl in Bihar's Katihar district on Friday, reminding people of 'Pakadua Vivah' (forced marriage) prevalent in the state for several decades.

During the wedding season, the incident 'Pakadua Vivah' is a common feature in Bihar's several districts, including Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Patna, Nalanda, Samastipur, Jamui and Munger. Police have to grapple with incidents of forced marriage which at times take an ugly turn.

Avnish Kumar, posted as an assistant teacher at a government school in Katihar district, was allegedly held captive by two SUV-borne people when he was going to school by an e-rickshaw. The SUVs stopped near a temple after covering a distance of about two to three kilometres.

The relatives of the girl were present at the temple where Avnish was forced to perform rituals under threat. His protests and even repeated pleas to spare him didn't deter the relatives of the girl Gunjan Kumari, a native of the Lakhisarai district. The wedding was solemnized by the local priest chanting the mantras.

The couple later left for Avnish's native village in Begusarai district. Avnish escaped when the vehicle stopped at a place before his native village Rajaura Sikandarpur under Mufassil police station in Begusarai district. The girl and her relatives reached Avnish's house where the family members refused to accept her as 'bahu' (daughter-in-law).