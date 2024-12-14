Bihar teacher falls victim to 'Pakadua Vivah' or forced marriage tradition, lodges police complaint

PATNA: A 30-year school teacher was allegedly kidnapped and forced to marry a 25-year-old girl in Bihar's Katihar district on Friday, reminding people of 'Pakadua Vivah' (forced marriage) prevalent in the state for several decades.
During the wedding season, the incident 'Pakadua Vivah' is a common feature in Bihar's several districts, including Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Patna, Nalanda, Samastipur, Jamui and Munger. Police have to grapple with incidents of forced marriage which at times take an ugly turn.
Avnish Kumar, posted as an assistant teacher at a government school in Katihar district, was allegedly held captive by two SUV-borne people when he was going to school by an e-rickshaw. The SUVs stopped near a temple after covering a distance of about two to three kilometres.
The relatives of the girl were present at the temple where Avnish was forced to perform rituals under threat. His protests and even repeated pleas to spare him didn't deter the relatives of the girl Gunjan Kumari, a native of the Lakhisarai district. The wedding was solemnized by the local priest chanting the mantras.
The couple later left for Avnish's native village in Begusarai district. Avnish escaped when the vehicle stopped at a place before his native village Rajaura Sikandarpur under Mufassil police station in Begusarai district. The girl and her relatives reached Avnish's house where the family members refused to accept her as 'bahu' (daughter-in-law).
As the situation took an ugly turn, the girl reached Mufassil police station and sought police intervention. Gunjan, in her complaint, alleged that she was in a 'relationship' with Avnish for over four years. She met him at her elder sister's house where Avnish used to be a tutor.
Gunjan's sister and Avnish are stated to be co-residents. She told the police that Avnish started ignoring her since he was appointed as a teacher in a government school through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC TRE-2) and posted in Katihar.
She claimed that she visited Katihar whenever Avnish called her and returned to her sister's house after staying three-four days with him. She alleged that Avnish established a physical relationship with her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage.
Avnish's father Sudhakar Roy was summoned by the Mufassil police after the girl formally submitted a written complaint and requested that SHO Arvind Kumar
Gautam to forward the matter to the Mahila Helpline for counselling. The SHO said that the matter was being verified as the place of occurrence didn't fall under his jurisdiction.
"The incidents of alleged abduction and marriage took place somewhere else," the SHO said. A video about alleged forced marriage also went viral on social media.
Avnish later told the media that he had already informed the Katihar superintendent of police about his kidnapping and subsequent forced marriage. "The marriage was solemnized against my wishes and rituals were performed under threat," he added. A case of kidnapping for marriage and physical assault has been lodged in Katihar, he revealed.
However, he admitted that he came in contact with Gunjan when he used to teach students at her sister's house before his appointment as a teacher in a government school. "I used to work as a teacher in a private school and teach students at their houses as well," he said.
He alleged that the girl used to call him on one pretext or the other after he was selected as a teacher by the BPSC. "I even blocked her mobile phones but she used to call me by changing her numbers," he added.
'Pakadua Vivah' is an old, bizarre tradition in Bihar in which the bride's family kidnaps an unmarried man and forces him to marry at gunpoint. Police sources said that incidents of kidnapping for marriage have increased manifold in recent years with raising demand of dowry in affluent families.
According to police, 2024 has recorded the highest cases of 'grooms kidnapping' or forced marriage in the last 30 years. A similar case was reported in Bihar's Vaishali district where a school teacher was kidnapped and married at gunpoint at a village under Patepur police station.