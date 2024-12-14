Dehradun Diary | Chakarata prepares for winter relief efforts

Following the season’s first snowfall in Chakarata, local administration and departments are gearing up for winter relief efforts.

The government schools will observe winter break from December 25 to January 31. Additionally, three months’ worth of advance rations are set to be dispatched to six food warehouses in the area this week.

A spokesperson said, “Eight JCB machines and a snow cutter have been deployed to clear blocked roads.” Block Education Officer Bushra told this newspaper, “Approximately 5,000 students from 156 schools, located above 7,000 feet, will be on winter break during this period”.

Govt to cover funeral, transportation costs

The Uttarakhand government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) ensuring that the costs of transporting deceased citizens from hospitals to their homes and funeral expenses will be borne by the state. The move came following a case when 25-year-old Shivani had to transport her deceased brother’s body tied to the roof of a jeep in Haldwani.

Under the new SOP, the district magistrate has been instructed to facilitate ambulance services and cover cremation costs when necessary, ensuring dignity in the final rites for citizens in the future.

Uttarakhand to host World Ayurveda Cong 2024

Uttarakhand is set to become a pivotal location for promoting Ayurveda globally with the World Ayurveda Congress and Health Expo 2024. The event will feature a three-day international assembly, where representatives from various countries will discuss and share insights on Ayurvedic practices.

“The decision to hold the International Assembly reflects our commitment to fostering a global dialogue on Ayurveda,” an official statement read. Delegates from the US, UK, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Portugal, and Singapore are expected to participate in the event.

