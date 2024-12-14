Eight detained for gang-raping Assam woman

GUWAHATI: A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Guwahati and eight of the nine people involved have been detained, said police.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep Nath, Pinku Das, Mrinal Rabha, Gagan Das, Bijoy Rabha, Saurav Boro, Dipankar Mukhiya and Rabin Das. All aged between 18 to 23 years.

The arrests were made after a purported video of the incident in Gorchuk area was found circulating among locals, a senior police officer said. It occurred on the premises of a Durga temple in Nizarapar area of Boragaon.

“We received a video showing a woman being gang-raped which was circulated on WhatsApp among the residents of Boragaon. There were eight to nine people and a woman without any clothes. Sexual assault was being perpetrated on her violently,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanabh Baruah said.

Nine people have been identified from the purported video, and one of them is absconding, the official said. The police said they are trying to find the identity of the victim.