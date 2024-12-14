Fadnavis makes Maha pitch, says will make economy USD 1 trillion by 2030

MUMBAI: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Maharashtra will be a trillion dollar economy by 2028-30 and play a key role in India’s growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Mumbai will play a major role in the growth of Maharashtra and the financial capital of India will become the country’s fintech capital in the coming years.

“Maharashtra will be the first one trillion dollar economy of the country. In the last fiscal, we targeted and crossed the half trillion dollar benchmark. We will surpass the one trillion dollar economy benchmark between 2028 and 2030,” Fadnavis said while addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum.

He said the state government has constituted an advisory council to guide the state for speedy development.

“The advisory council is formulating Maharashtra’s development policies based on its studies in areas where an accelerated development plan may be rolled out. Maharashtra is creating a complementary chain for development at the global level. State government is also chalking out a logistics policy to be complemented by a fastest road network,” the CM said.