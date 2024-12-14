Gurugram administration issues warning to Karan Aujla over concert conduct

Citing World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, the Gurugram district administration has issued a notice to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, warning him against bringing children on stage during his upcoming shows in the city on 15, 17, and 19 December. The notice also prohibits the singer from performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or glorify violence.

The notice, dated 5 December and issued by the district programme officer of the Women and Child Development Department, Gurgaon, states: “This is with reference to a representation made by Panditrao Dharenavar. We hereby in advance issue notice to you for not using children on stage during the live show in Airia Mall, Sector 68, Gurugram, on 15, 17, and 19 December, because according to the World Health Organization (WHO), adults should not be exposed to sound with a peak sound pressure level above 140 dB. For children, the level is reduced to 120 dB. Therefore, children should not be used on stage during your live show where peak sound pressure level is above 120 dB, which is harmful for children.”

The officer further noted concerns regarding the singer’s repertoire, citing songs such as Adhiya, Chitta Kurts, Alcohol, Few Days, Bandook, and Gangsta. The notice adds: “As cited by the representer with video evidence, Karan Aujla has songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence. Therefore, we are issuing this notice in advance to deter promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence through songs in your live show. These songs affect the children of impressionable age.”

Additionally, the singer has been directed to ensure that individuals below the age of 21 are not served alcohol during his shows.

The notice follows a complaint by Pandit Rao Dharenavar, an assistant professor at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, Chandigarh. Similar notices have previously been issued to Karan Aujla and fellow Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh by the Chandigarh Administration and the Telangana Government on complaints filed by Dharenavar.