Himachal cabinet divided over proposed amendment of ceiling on land holdings act

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received stiff resistance from within his cabinet to amend the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act 1972. Influential religious and spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) had requested to transfer the Bhota Charitable Hospital to its sister organisation - Maharaja Singh Medical Relief Society (MJSMRS) in Hamirpur district.

The amendment proposal has been put on hold as the cabinet is divided on this issue. Sukhu had recently instructed the law and revenue departments to draft the amended Act, which was to be presented for approval in the state assembly on the first day of its winter session beginning on December 18 in Dharamshala.

Sources said that the proposal to give exemption to RSSB was put forth during the recent cabinet meeting. A few ministers were apprehensive of the long term implications of such a proposal and questioned the legal tenability of the change. The changes in the 1972 Act were not accepted by the cabinet, putting the proposal on hold. The Advocate General and Law Secretary have been directed to take a fresh look into the matter.

Due to lack of consensus on this matter, the issue will either be presented to the cabinet again or approved through circulation to the members of the cabinet.

The Himachal government's law department stated that it is "not only illegal but also immoral" to transfer property to avoid tax liability and that "the state government can never be party to such proposals of tax exemptions." They added that the transfer of the hospital to the MJSMRS is a violation of both the Ceiling Act and the Tenancy Act.’’

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said amending the Land Ceiling Act for the RSSB was against the interest of Himachal and would defeat the purpose the legislation.

He added that the previous BJP governments headed by PK Dhumal and his own government had also received similar requests but since these were against the interest of the state, these were not accepted.

"We respect the Radha Soami Satsang Beas as it is doing good charitable work but nothing can be above the interest of the state. The issue was legally untenable and would open floodgates for similar demands, which was again not in the interest of the state," he said.