House adjourned twice during Constitution debate

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned twice after a row over Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s reference to the death of judge BH Loya “long before his time”.

As the Treasury benches erupted in protest, Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused Moitra of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court, and warned of “appropriate parliamentary action”.

Participating in the debate on 75 years of the Indian Constitution, Moitra made a passing remark on Loya’s death as she attacked the ruling BJP for allegedly targeting institutions and Opposition leaders to silence critical voices.

The House was adjourned briefly twice due to the uproar over the matter.

“The Defence Minister, in a speech this morning, mentioned the courage of the late Justice HR Khanna to dissent in 1976. May I remind everyone, Justice HR Khanna lived for 32 years after 1976 under a largely Congress regime, long enough to write his autobiography, which the minister quoted from. Unlike poor Justice Loya, who is resting in peace long before his time,” Moitra said.