Launch of canal project in eastern Rajasthan sparks political debate

The Bhajan Lal-led government in Rajasthan is nearing its first anniversary, and this development is being touted as a major achievement. However, the opposition Congress has raised questions over the project's transparency. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized the BJP government for allegedly keeping details of the agreement under wraps.

Gehlot stated, "There is no provision for farmers' welfare in the PKC-ERCP scheme. For the first time in my political life, I am witnessing an agreement between two governments being kept secret. The public deserves to know the details."

He further accused the BJP of renaming the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) to PKC-ERCP and questioned the new agreement involving the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. "Will this agreement safeguard Rajasthan's interests? Who benefits more—Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh? Why is this agreement being hidden from the public?" he asked.

The PKC-ERCP project is expected to provide drinking water, irrigation, and industrial water to 21 districts of Rajasthan. Beneficiary districts include Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, and others.

While the BJP hails the project as a game-changer for the state, the opposition views it as a potential compromise on Rajasthan's water rights. With the foundation-laying ceremony on the horizon, political tensions are escalating, and all eyes are now on Jaipur to witness how this ambitious project will shape the state's future.