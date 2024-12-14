‘Mahakumbh a spectacle of unity’: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Describing the Mahakumbh-2025 as a “Maha yagna” of unity, PM Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes for the religious congregation, saying it would take the country’s cultural and spiritual identity to newer heights.
Addressing a gathering on the mela premises in Paraygaraj, he said the Mahakumbh would not only provide social strength but economic empowerment as well.
He described Mahakumbh as spectacle of unity where inequality in all shapes and forms meet their end. He said the congregation was so grand that it would be discussed across the globe.
The Mahakumbh-2025 will take off with first ‘snan’ (bathing) on the day of ‘Paush Poornima’, which will fall on January 13. It will culminate with ‘royal bathing’ in Maha Shivratri on February 26 at Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh is organised every 12 years.
The PM, who inaugurated and laid foundation of development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore during his Prayagraj visit, said that crores of devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad would assemble in the Sangam city for the Mahakumbh-2025 with their own beliefs, faiths and thoughts. He added that they would unite on the banks of Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati), presenting a unique representation of the country before the world.
“Mahakumbh is a divine festival of our faith, spirituality and culture. I feel fortunate to be on the holy land of Prayagraj to review its preparations and inaugurate various development works,” the PM said. “It is the blessings of Prayagraj and its people that I have had the honour of visiting here time and again. I had come and taken a dip in the holy waters of Sangam in 2019,” he added.
Highlighting the significance of Mahakumbh-2025 and Prayagraj as mentioned in ancient Hindu religious texts, Modi said that the differences of castes and sects disappear at the Mahakumbh.
Ahead of the launch of projects, the PM performed a ceremonial puja and darshan at the Sangam. He also undertook a river cruise. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present with the PM at the puja.
The projects worth Rs 5,500 crore are meant to improve the city’s infrastructure and amenities for the Mahakumbh. The projects are designed to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and public amenities in the region, catering to the large influx of devotees expected during Mahakumbh.
The projects included several rail and road developments, such as 10 new Road Over Bridges, flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads.
In line with the vision for a “Swachh and Nirmal Ganga,” the PM also launched initiatives focused on intercepting, diverting, and treating drains that currently lead untreated water into the Ganga, thereby ensuring zero untreated discharge into the sacred river.
As part of the temple corridor projects, Modi unveiled the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor.
Modi also introduced the AI-based chatbot, designed to offer real-time updates and assistance to pilgrims during the Mahakumbh.
Mega festival
Mahakumbh will take off with first ‘snan’ (bathing) on ‘Paush Poornima’, Jan 13
Culminate with ‘royal bathing’ in Maha Shivratri on Feb 26 at Prayagraj
Organised every 12 years
Projects worth Rs 5,500 crore meant to improve infra, connectivity, and public amenities in Prayagraj
Projects include 10 new Road Over Bridges, flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads