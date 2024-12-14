‘Mahakumbh a spectacle of unity’: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Describing the Mahakumbh-2025 as a “Maha yagna” of unity, PM Narendra Modi on Friday extended his best wishes for the religious congregation, saying it would take the country’s cultural and spiritual identity to newer heights.

Addressing a gathering on the mela premises in Paraygaraj, he said the Mahakumbh would not only provide social strength but economic empowerment as well.

He described Mahakumbh as spectacle of unity where inequality in all shapes and forms meet their end. He said the congregation was so grand that it would be discussed across the globe.

The Mahakumbh-2025 will take off with first ‘snan’ (bathing) on the day of ‘Paush Poornima’, which will fall on January 13. It will culminate with ‘royal bathing’ in Maha Shivratri on February 26 at Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh is organised every 12 years.

The PM, who inaugurated and laid foundation of development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore during his Prayagraj visit, said that crores of devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad would assemble in the Sangam city for the Mahakumbh-2025 with their own beliefs, faiths and thoughts. He added that they would unite on the banks of Sangam (the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati), presenting a unique representation of the country before the world.

“Mahakumbh is a divine festival of our faith, spirituality and culture. I feel fortunate to be on the holy land of Prayagraj to review its preparations and inaugurate various development works,” the PM said. “It is the blessings of Prayagraj and its people that I have had the honour of visiting here time and again. I had come and taken a dip in the holy waters of Sangam in 2019,” he added.