Modi targets Nehru-Gandhi family in Parliament, credits strength of Constitution for his rise

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of "making a habit" of amending India’s Constitution as it suited their interests, starting with the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

"The Constitution was amended 75 times in six decades. The seeds of this habit were sown by the first Prime Minister, and nurtured by another- Indira Gandhi," Modi said.

"This family challenged the Constitution at every level," he said, adding that he was singling out the family as its members were in power for 55 years.

The family, having "tasted blood", repeatedly wounded the Constitution, he said, citing several decisions of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi when they held the office of the Prime Minister.

Their next generation is also into the same game, the PM said in a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in the House Rahul Gandhi and his MP sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Modi said leaders like him and many others who came from ordinary families could never have reached where they did but for the strength of the Constitution, as he underlined his long commitment to its values.

Slamming the Nehru-Gandhi family, he said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru amended the country's guiding document to curb freedom of expression and his daughter Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency to defy a Supreme Court judgment that annulled her election as an MP.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said an "arrogant" person tore the decision of the Cabinet when the Congress-led UPA government headed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in power.

The National Advisory Council, which was headed by Sonia Gandhi, was put "above" the Cabinet during the UPA rule, he added.

"Jumla" is the favourite word of Congress, the Prime Minister went on to say, adding that biggest "Jumla" in country's history was "garibi hatao" which was used by their four generations.

PM Modi also called on all parties to encourage youths from non-political families to join politics and infuse fresh energy into the country's polity.