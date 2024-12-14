Modi targets Nehru-Gandhi family in Parliament, credits strength of Constitution for his rise

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Nehru-Gandhi family of "making a habit" of amending India’s Constitution as it suited their interests, starting with the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.
"The Constitution was amended 75 times in six decades. The seeds of this habit were sown by the first Prime Minister, and nurtured by another- Indira Gandhi," Modi said.
"This family challenged the Constitution at every level," he said, adding that he was singling out the family as its members were in power for 55 years.
The family, having "tasted blood", repeatedly wounded the Constitution, he said, citing several decisions of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi when they held the office of the Prime Minister.
Their next generation is also into the same game, the PM said in a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in the House Rahul Gandhi and his MP sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Modi said leaders like him and many others who came from ordinary families could never have reached where they did but for the strength of the Constitution, as he underlined his long commitment to its values.
Slamming the Nehru-Gandhi family, he said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru amended the country's guiding document to curb freedom of expression and his daughter Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency to defy a Supreme Court judgment that annulled her election as an MP.
Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said an "arrogant" person tore the decision of the Cabinet when the Congress-led UPA government headed by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was in power.
The National Advisory Council, which was headed by Sonia Gandhi, was put "above" the Cabinet during the UPA rule, he added.
"Jumla" is the favourite word of Congress, the Prime Minister went on to say, adding that biggest "Jumla" in country's history was "garibi hatao" which was used by their four generations.
PM Modi also called on all parties to encourage youths from non-political families to join politics and infuse fresh energy into the country's polity.
11 resolutions
The PM went on to propose 11 resolutions before parliament. They are as follows:
1.Whether governmentt or citizen, everyone should discharge their duties
2. Everyone should benefit from vikas (development)
3. Zero tolerance towards corruption
4. Citizens should feel proud in Country's rules, and traditions
5. Freedom from mindset of Slavery
6. Freedom from dynastic politics
7. Respect for the Constitution
8. Reservation should not be given on basis of religion
9. India should be an example in women led development
10. Development of the nation through the development of states
11. Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat
'Mother of Democracy'
The Prime Minister earlier hailed India's journey since the adoption of the Constitution in 1949 as "extraordinary", asserting that the country's ancient democratic roots have long been an inspiration for the world.
India is not only a big democracy but it is the mother of democracy, he said in the Lok Sabha replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.
Modi said India has resolved to become a developed country by 2047 and its unity is the biggest requirement to achieve the goal.
"Our Constitution is the basis of our unity," he said.
Modi said India defied all apprehensions about its democratic future after independence and added its Constitution has brought the country to this stage today.
He paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution and the country's citizens for living up to the spirt of its makers.
Those involved in the making of the Constitution were well aware that India was not born in 1947 or turned democratic in 1950, he said, citing remarks of eminent personalities like Purushottam Das Tandon and Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
The women were given the voting rights by the Constitution, Modi said, adding the country is now seeing women-led development.
He lauded the parliamentarians for the unanimous passage of the law to give reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
(With inputs from PTI.)