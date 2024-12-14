Of 9.5 lakh CAPF personnel, only 42,000 availed 100-day leave in four years: MHA data

NEW DELHI: Nearly 42,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles personnel have availed of 100-day leaves between 2020 and October 2024, data compiled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the 100-day leave policy for the nearly 9.5 lakh personnel of the CAPFs to help them live with their families more with an aim to reduce suicides and fratricides in the forces.

According to the data presented in Parliament earlier this week, CRPF saw 2,245 personnel taking 100 days of leave in the period under review. The BSF, with the largest number of jawans in terms of availing 100 days of leave, recorded the highest number of leave requests with 21,733 personnel taking extended leave.

The BSF saw a sharp decline in 2021 when 3,978 personnel availed of the 100-day leave, which further fell to 3,295.