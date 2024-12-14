Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi trade barbs in debate

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated debate to commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution kicked off on Friday with the ruling BJP-led NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc sparring over Constitutional values, its relevance and key political issues.

Initiating the debate in the Lok Sabha, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh attacked the Congress saying a particular party always tried to ‘hijack and appropriate’ the framing of the Constitution.

Rajnath said the Congress made 28 Constitutional amendments during Indira Gandhi’s tenure and 10 during Rajiv Gandhi’s rule. And the Manmohan Singh government made seven amendments. The BJP has never compromised the independence and autonomy of institutions and always adhered to the Constitution, Rajnath said.

The Constitution talked about religious freedom and it had been specified that the state would not have a religion but be secular, he added. “Opposition leaders carry the Constitution in their pockets, they have done this for generations, but the BJP holds it to its forehead,” Rajnath said.