Satellite phones for trekkers in J&K mountains

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities would soon permit use of satellite phones in Valley’s high-altitude ridges to ensure trekkers stay connected and avoid any untoward incident in the mountains.

Director of Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob Farooq said the decision is at an advanced stage of discussion between the Ministry of Tourism and MHA.

The use of satellite phones would ensure connectivity in high mountain ranges in the Valley, where there is no mobile connectivity. Trekking is an important part of Kashmir tourism and the authorities have identified 75 routes for trekking in the Valley.

“The Kashmir Great Lakes (trek) is our most sought after track. Then there are some treks in Gulmarg and Tarsar Marsar track. We are trying to map these,” Yaqoob said.