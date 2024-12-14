Shortage of IAS, IPS officers slows decision-making process

NEW DELHI: The country’s administrative and police services have been gripped by a significant shortage of civil servants, official data showed.

As per the data shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, there are 1,316 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 586 in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

A senior IAS officer, who wished anonymity, acknowledged that the shortages are causing a strain in the administrative system.

“The shortage of officers has resulted in additional responsibilities for many, with some handling multiple departments. This is affecting the pace of administrative decision-making and the execution of development schemes,” the officer said.

According to the official data, the sanctioned strength of IAS officers across India is 6,858. However, only 5,542 officers were in service as of January 1, 2024. Among the vacancies, 794 posts are to be filled up through direct recruitments, while 522 through promotions.

Similarly, in the IPS, the sanctioned strength is 5,055, while only 4,469 officers are currently in service. Of this, 209 vacancies are for direct recruits, and 377 to be filled up through promotions.