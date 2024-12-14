Snow in higher reaches of J&K beckons tourists

SRINAGAR: The tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Sinthan Top in the Valley are currently blanketed in snow after the recent snowfall, leading to a vibrant atmosphere filled with tourists.
Authorities are hopeful of an all-time high tourist inflow into the Valley in 2024, surpassing last year’s 2.3 million visitors.
Tour operator Sajjad Ahmed Kralyari said the tourist inflow increased in December after the snowfall in the upper reaches, including tourist destinations in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Sinthan Top.
He said the snowfall is attracting and luring many tourists to Kashmir who want to enjoy tourism here.
“We are receiving many queries from travellers intending to visit Kashmir to see and enjoy snowfall,” Sajjad said.
Gulmarg is the most sought-after tourist destination as it is known for its snow-covered slopes during the winter.
“It is a wonderland. It’s my first visit to Gulmarg and I am having a memorable experience,” said Ajit Kumar, a tourist from Maharashtra.
He said once he returns home, he would strongly recommend that people visit the Valley for a lifetime experience. Domestic tourists and foreign travellers are visiting Kashmir for winter tourism.
“Every day, we have a good number of foreign tourist arrivals. About 200-500 foreign tourists visit Kashmir daily despite the snowfall delay,” Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob said.
Buoyed by the foreign tourist arrivals, he said, “We will have the highest ever foreign tourist arrival in the Valley this year.” Yaqoob said they would hold winter festivals in both Gulmarg and Pahalgam, where national-level artists would perform.
A hotelier in Gulmarg said, “Last year, many tourists returned disappointed from Gulmarg because of the lack of snowfall. But this year, there have been some spells of snowfall, and the weather department has predicted more snow. We are hopeful that a record number of tourists will visit picturesque Gulmarg this winter,” he said.
The Director of Tourism said that owing to the trend of tourist arrivals in the Valley, they expect an all-time high tourist inflow in 2024.