Snow in higher reaches of J&K beckons tourists

SRINAGAR: The tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Sinthan Top in the Valley are currently blanketed in snow after the recent snowfall, leading to a vibrant atmosphere filled with tourists.

Authorities are hopeful of an all-time high tourist inflow into the Valley in 2024, surpassing last year’s 2.3 million visitors.

Tour operator Sajjad Ahmed Kralyari said the tourist inflow increased in December after the snowfall in the upper reaches, including tourist destinations in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Sinthan Top.

He said the snowfall is attracting and luring many tourists to Kashmir who want to enjoy tourism here.

“We are receiving many queries from travellers intending to visit Kashmir to see and enjoy snowfall,” Sajjad said.

Gulmarg is the most sought-after tourist destination as it is known for its snow-covered slopes during the winter.

“It is a wonderland. It’s my first visit to Gulmarg and I am having a memorable experience,” said Ajit Kumar, a tourist from Maharashtra.