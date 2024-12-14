Urban Gujarat's unemployment rate soars to 8.7 per cent, then plummet to 2.3 per cent in two years

AHMEDABAD: The unemployment rate in urban Gujarat has experienced dramatic fluctuations, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the government revealed that the unemployment rate (UR) for individuals aged 15 and above in urban areas was 2.8% in 2021-22. However, this rate surged to 8.7% in 2022-23.
In a recent query in the Rajya Sabha, MP Dr. Fauzia Khan sought details from the Ministry of Labour and Employment regarding the unemployment rate in urban areas across the country over the past three years.
However, the urban unemployment rate in Gujarat experienced significant fluctuations in recent years, underscoring the region's economic challenges.
In 2022-23, the unemployment rate surged dramatically to a concerning 8.7%, highlighting the pressure on the labor market during that period. However, there was a notable improvement in 2023-24, with the unemployment rate dropping sharply to 2.3%. This marked reduction signals a potential recovery in urban employment, raising hopes for economic stabilization.
The data, derived from the usual status method, reveals the volatility in Gujarat's urban unemployment trends. It emphasizes the importance of implementing sustained measures to stabilize the labour market and mitigate future economic disruptions.
The government informed the Rajya Sabha that, over the past three years, a total of 226,088 vacancies have been mobilized through the NCS portal in Gujarat.
In 2021-22, Lakshadweep had the highest urban unemployment rate (UR) in India, with 21.1% for individuals aged 15 and above, based on the usual status method.
The following year, 2022-23, saw Jharkhand take the lead with a 14.1% unemployment rate.
In 2023-24, Meghalaya emerged at the top with a slightly lower rate of 14.0%. These figures reflect the ongoing challenges in addressing urban unemployment across various regions in India.
Urban Unemployment in Gujarat: A Volatile Trend
2021-22:
• Unemployment Rate: 2.8%
• Context: Stable pre-pandemic recovery
2022-23:
• Unemployment Rate: 8.7% (sharp surge)
• Impact: Economic challenges post-pandemic
2023-24:
• Unemployment Rate: 2.3% (significant drop)
• Insight: Signs of recovery
Key Takeaway: The sharp fluctuations highlight the need for robust and consistent measures to stabilize urban employment in Gujarat.