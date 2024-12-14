Urban Gujarat's unemployment rate soars to 8.7 per cent, then plummet to 2.3 per cent in two years

AHMEDABAD: The unemployment rate in urban Gujarat has experienced dramatic fluctuations, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the government revealed that the unemployment rate (UR) for individuals aged 15 and above in urban areas was 2.8% in 2021-22. However, this rate surged to 8.7% in 2022-23.

However, the urban unemployment rate in Gujarat experienced significant fluctuations in recent years, underscoring the region's economic challenges.