Changes in foreign policy needed amid changing landscape: EAM Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said there must be "a foreign policy for Viksit Bharat" as he underlined that changes in foreign policy are needed amid a changing landscape.

In his address at the launch of 'India's World' magazine here, he also said "When we speak about changing foreign policy, if there is talk of a post-Nehruvian construct, it should not be treated as a political attack".

Foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan chairs the editorial board of the magazine.

The external affairs minister said there are "four big factors" that should cause people in India to actually ask themselves as to "what are the changes which are necessary in a foreign policy".

"One, and I happened, by coincidence, to speak about it yesterday, for many, many years, we had what someone else very pithily summed up as the 'Nehru development model'.