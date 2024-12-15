Eight children, hostel staffer injured in LPG cylinder blast in Madhya Pradesh

MAUGANJ: At least nine persons, among them eight children, were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded at a government-run hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, an official said on Sunday.

The blast occurred at a hostel for scheduled caste boys in Naigadi, around 40 km from the district headquarters, around 11 pm on Saturday, the official said.

As many as eight children and a cook were injured in the explosion, he said.