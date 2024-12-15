'Gandhis made and unmade my political career,' says Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has said that the Gandhi family was instrumental in both his political rise and eventual marginalisation within the party. "The irony of my life is that my political career was made by the Gandhis and unmade by the Gandhis," Aiyar remarked.

83-year-old Aiyar, famous for his controversial remarks that have resulted in several suspensions from the party, said to news agency PTI in an exclusive interview, that he was not given any substantial, direct engagement with key members of the Gandhi family over the years.

Asked about the patronage he received from the Gandhis, Aiyar said, "To succeed in politics, you need a strong base—either an unbeatable constituency, caste base, or religious backing. I had none of these."

"I only had patronage, first from former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and later from Sonia Gandhi. But that’s an uncertain foundation in politics. When Sonia Gandhi became upset with me in 2010, that patronage started to wane—though not entirely," he explained.

Aiyar noted that, on a personal level, Sonia Gandhi continued to show some affection for him, but it marked the beginning of a gradual decline over 15 years. He added, "When Rahul Gandhi came in, I thought things would improve, as he once told me he agreed with me 100 percent. But then he proved that by having his mother remove me from my position as the national convenor of the Panchayati Raj Sangathan, which was named after Rajiv Gandhi. He also began refusing to meet me, and as a result, today, I am completely isolated."

"For 10 years, I was never given the chance to meet Sonia Gandhi one-on-one. I only had one opportunity to spend meaningful time with Rahul Gandhi, and with Priyanka, it was just once, or maybe twice," he said, adding that Priyanka Gandhi has occasionally called him, maintaining some level of contact.

Recalling a specific incident, Mr Aiyar said that during a period when he was suspended from the party, he had to rely on the Wayanad MP to pass on his birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi.