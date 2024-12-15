Gas leak at Jaipur's Utkarsh Classes leaves a dozen students unconscious

JAIPUR: Over a dozen students fainted on Sunday evening at a private coaching institute, Utkarsh Classes, in Jaipur. According to reports, two of the students are in serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU. A majority of the unconscious students are said to be girls.

The incident occurred during a class on the second floor of the institute, when a pungent smell and gas emanating from a sewerage line caused several students to lose consciousness.

The management of Utkarsh Classes promptly called a 108 ambulance, while other students assisted by carrying the unconscious individuals outside and transporting them to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors have confirmed that the students are now stable and their condition is improving.

Kavita Sharma, SHO of Mahesh Nagar police station commented on the situation, saying, "The incident took place around 7 PM. The pungent odour caused panic among the students in the classroom. The coaching management responded by calling ambulances and ensuring the affected students received immediate medical attention. Preliminary statements from the students suggest the fainting was triggered by the smell of a strange gas possibly from a sewage line."