Gas leak at Jaipur's Utkarsh Classes leaves a dozen students unconscious

JAIPUR: Over a dozen students fainted on Sunday evening at a private coaching institute, Utkarsh Classes, in Jaipur. According to reports, two of the students are in serious condition and have been admitted to the ICU. A majority of the unconscious students are said to be girls.
The incident occurred during a class on the second floor of the institute, when a pungent smell and gas emanating from a sewerage line caused several students to lose consciousness.
The management of Utkarsh Classes promptly called a 108 ambulance, while other students assisted by carrying the unconscious individuals outside and transporting them to a nearby private hospital.
Doctors have confirmed that the students are now stable and their condition is improving.
Kavita Sharma, SHO of Mahesh Nagar police station commented on the situation, saying, "The incident took place around 7 PM. The pungent odour caused panic among the students in the classroom. The coaching management responded by calling ambulances and ensuring the affected students received immediate medical attention. Preliminary statements from the students suggest the fainting was triggered by the smell of a strange gas possibly from a sewage line."
Jaipur MP Manju Sharma visited the hospital to meet the students and assured their families that their condition is stable. She also took stock of the medical arrangements.
Additionally, Rajasthan University student leader Nirmal Chaudhary arrived at the hospital with his supporters. However, a minor altercation reportedly broke out between Chaudhary’s supporters and police officers present at the hospital.
Soumya Gurjar Mayor of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation said the matter will be investigated thoroughly, all parameters will be checked including the firefighting system. We will ensure that the security measures are followed for the safety of the coaching students.
The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety standards in Jaipur's rapidly growing coaching industry. The city has become a hub for students preparing for competitive exams, leading to the establishment of a dedicated coaching hub in Pratapnagar by the former congress government led by CM Ashok Gehlot. However, many institutes continue to operate in residential areas without adequate infrastructure or safety measures.
Last month, the tragic death of three students in a Delhi coaching centre due to basement flooding had already sparked demands for stricter safety regulations. Sunday’s incident in Jaipur further highlights the urgent need for the relocation of coaching centres to properly equipped hubs to ensure student safety.
Local authorities and parents are now calling for immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.