Maharashtra ministry expanded, 39 ministers take oath

NAGPUR: The 10-day-old BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ministry in Maharashtra was expanded at Nagpur on Sunday, with 39 ministers being sworn in, taking its strength to 42.
In the expansion, BJP got 19 ministerial berths, followed by 11 to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 9 for Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.
While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.
Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to the new ministers at the ceremony held on the eve of the state legislature's winter session being held in Nagpur from December 16 to 21.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who took oath in Mumbai on December 5, were present.
The new cabinet includes state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar.
Earlier, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis led a grand roadshow in Nagpur ahead of the cabinet expansion.
Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said, "It is a joyous moment for me to return to my janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi (birthplace and workplace) as chief minister. Nagpur is my family, and this is a welcome by my family.”
The CM, joined by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and others, travelled in a decorated open-top vehicle from Nagpur airport, drawing enthusiastic crowds along the route.
The Mahayuti alliance had come under fire from the opposition for not naming its cabinet despite having an overwhelming majority.
The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.
The Shiv Sena and NCP also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.
