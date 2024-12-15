Military personnel of India, Bangladesh pay exchange visits

NEW DELHI: Reflecting a sign of relief in the ongoing strained India-Bangladesh ties, the exchange visits of freedom fighters of Bangladesh and India, to celebrate the 1971 Liberation War, has continued this year also.
The Army on Sunday said, “On the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces have reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.”
In parallel, eight Indian War Veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to take part in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations, the Army added.
This exchange visit follows Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who visited Dhaka on an official visit on December 9. During the visit Misri called on the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain. He also held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Jashim Uddin.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “during these meetings, Foreign Secretary Misri highlighted India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.”
“He reiterated India’s willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests, " MEA said.
The ties between the two neighbours saw the signs of change after Sheikh Hasina stepped down in August and entered India.
Army terms this exchange visit is “To honour the heroic sacrifices made during the Liberation War of 1971, India and Bangladesh invite each other's War Veterans and serving officers to participate in their respective Victory Day celebrations.” Saying “This strengthens the bond of friendship between the two nations while commemorating the shared history of their armed forces.”
In 1971 India had extended military and diplomatic support towards the Liberation of Bangladesh.
Adding further on the bilateral visits the Army said these “provide a significant platform for Muktijoddhas from Bangladesh and Indian War Veterans to come together, reflecting on the historic sacrifices that led to Bangladesh's freedom from occupation, oppression and mass atrocities.”
The ongoing exchanges celebrate the unique friendship between India and Bangladesh and renew the collective memories of the Liberation War, which symbolises the shared commitment and valour of both countries' armed forces, the Army said.
This tradition of mutual respect and remembrance underscores the deep-rooted bond of solidarity between India and Bangladesh, reinforcing the values of peace, cooperation and shared history, it added.