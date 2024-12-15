Military personnel of India, Bangladesh pay exchange visits

NEW DELHI: Reflecting a sign of relief in the ongoing strained India-Bangladesh ties, the exchange visits of freedom fighters of Bangladesh and India, to celebrate the 1971 Liberation War, has continued this year also.

The Army on Sunday said, “On the 53rd anniversary of the Liberation War, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces have reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.”

In parallel, eight Indian War Veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to take part in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations, the Army added.

This exchange visit follows Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who visited Dhaka on an official visit on December 9. During the visit Misri called on the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain. He also held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Jashim Uddin.