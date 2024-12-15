Over 60,000 children living in care homes in India; highest in TN

NEW DELHI: Over 60,000 children are living in institutional care in India, with Tamil Nadu continuing to take the lead with as many as 10,000 children living in these care homes, according to government data.

Though the number of children living in these institutional care under the Mission Vatsalya scheme declined this year, the childcare institutions network further spread across the country.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur in the Lok Sabha said the ministry is administering the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act, 2015), which is the primary legislation for ensuring safety, security, dignity and well-being of Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) and Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) by catering to their basic needs through care, protection, development, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Tamil Nadu housed the highest number of orphan children in their institutional care homes for the third year in a row. In 2023-24, the figure was 10,118, the minister said while sharing the data.

The southern states saw 13,877 orphan children being housed in these care homes in 2021-22, the number dipped to 7,785 in 2022-23.

The other states that housed highest number of children in 2023-24 are West Bengal (4744), Maharashtra (3495), Uttar Pradesh (3226), Gujarat (3195), Karnataka (3110), Rajasthan (2733), Madhya Pradesh (2597), Telangana (2243), Bihar (2227), Andhra Pradesh (1546), Assam (1241), Jharkhand (1238), Delhi (1216), Mizoram (1172), Jammu and Kashmir (1104), and Meghalaya (1031).