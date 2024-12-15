Prohibitory orders issued near JSSC office as protests escalate; CID probe ordered

RANCHI: Prohibitory orders have been issued within a 500-meter radius of the JSSC office, fearing a possible clash between successful candidates coming for document verification and students protesting for the cancellation of the JSSC-GGL exam due to alleged irregularities.
A huge deployment of security forces has been deployed both inside and outside the JSSC office to prevent any untoward incidents.
Thousands of students took to the streets in Hazaribagh on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of the results declared by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), alleging major irregularities in the conduct of the examination.
Police had to use lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd after students protesting against irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination turned violent.
On Monday, the protesting students announced plans to "gherao" the JSSC office and prevent successful candidates from getting their documents verified. This has raised the possibility of a clash between the two groups, prompting a large deployment of security forces around the JSSC office.
“Let the administration apply as much force as it can, we will not let the documents of the successful candidates be verified at any cost. Students from all 24 districts have been reaching Ranchi on Monday, and we will strengthen our demand for the cancellation of the entire examination by staging a protest at the JSSC office,” said one of the student leaders, requesting anonymity.
JSSC Secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta said on Saturday that there were no irregularities in the CGL exam. After thorough investigations, he confirmed that everything was conducted properly.
Gupta further said that in the investigation of the allegations made in the complaint, it was found that the student did not appear in the examination in the seat mentioned.
“The picture of the question paper that went viral was taken after 5 pm. The result of any exam has been found to be normal. Candidates from every exam centre have passed,” he added.
JSSC Secretary further said that the CD provided by the protesters, claiming irregularity, was found to be blank. The allegations made by the complainants were asked to be given through an affidavit, but it was not given, he said.
Meanwhile, a CID probe has been ordered into the alleged irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's intervention on Saturday. However, the protesters remain adamant in their demand for the cancellation of the entire examination.
According to the students, only 82 candidates qualified in the exam held on September 21, whereas 2178 passed in the exam held on September 22. They also alleged that the answers to the questions were available to many candidates even before the start of the first shift of examination on September 22.
The students have three main demands: first, the immediate cancellation of the JSSC-CGL exam; second, the assurance of transparency and fairness in the examination process; and third, a high-level investigation into the irregularities in the exam and recruitment, with strict action taken against those responsible.
Notably, the JSSC-CGL examination had previously sparked controversy after the state government decided to disrupt internet services across the state for more than six hours on September 21 and 22 to conduct the exams.
The internet services across the state were restored on September 22, only after the intervention of the Jharkhand High Court.