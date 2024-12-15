Prohibitory orders issued near JSSC office as protests escalate; CID probe ordered

RANCHI: Prohibitory orders have been issued within a 500-meter radius of the JSSC office, fearing a possible clash between successful candidates coming for document verification and students protesting for the cancellation of the JSSC-GGL exam due to alleged irregularities.

A huge deployment of security forces has been deployed both inside and outside the JSSC office to prevent any untoward incidents.

Thousands of students took to the streets in Hazaribagh on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of the results declared by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), alleging major irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

Police had to use lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd after students protesting against irregularities in the JSSC-CGL examination turned violent.

On Monday, the protesting students announced plans to "gherao" the JSSC office and prevent successful candidates from getting their documents verified. This has raised the possibility of a clash between the two groups, prompting a large deployment of security forces around the JSSC office.

“Let the administration apply as much force as it can, we will not let the documents of the successful candidates be verified at any cost. Students from all 24 districts have been reaching Ranchi on Monday, and we will strengthen our demand for the cancellation of the entire examination by staging a protest at the JSSC office,” said one of the student leaders, requesting anonymity.