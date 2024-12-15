Temperatures drop in Delhi, Punjab; slight respite from cold for Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Cold weather conditions persisted in parts of north and west India on Sunday with the mercury dropping several notches in Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Kashmir and the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received some respite from the intense cold as minimum temperatures rose.

The respite for Kashmir is likely to be short-lived as the meteorological department has predicted a cold wave in parts of the valley over the next three days.

Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches below normal, but cold wave conditions did not prevail, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The mercury settled at a low of 8 degrees Celsius in the city on Saturday.

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.2 notches below normal, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast moderate fog in Delhi on Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 5 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.