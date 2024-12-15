Tripura CM Manik Saha rescues road accident victim

GUWAHATI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won widespread praise on Sunday after stopping his convoy to rescue a road accident victim.
Saha, a dental surgeon who previously taught at Tripura Medical College before entering politics, was returning to the state capital Agartala from a government function in Udaipur in the Gomati district when he came across an injured man lying on Gokulnagar Road in the Sepahijala district.
He immediately halted his convoy and sought the assistance of local residents to help save the man’s life. The injured individual was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital using one of the convoy's vehicles.
Assessing the severity of the injuries, the Chief Minister contacted doctors to ensure the man received advanced medical care.
Later, he took to Facebook to express his thoughts, writing: “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured person. I thank and express my gratitude to the residents for coming forward to help him. I appeal to everyone to be careful while driving.”
Saha’s swift response and humanitarian gesture earned him much admiration. “A Good Samaritan. Thank you, sir,” a Facebook user commented. Another wrote, “We are proud of our Chief Minister.” However, some expressed concern about the frequency of road accidents.
Earlier in the day, while in Udaipur, Saha had laid the foundation stones for seven development projects as part of the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure in the region.
“I firmly believe that once these projects are completed, the entire Gomati district will experience a new chapter of development,” the Chief Minister posted on X.