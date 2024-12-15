Tripura CM Manik Saha rescues road accident victim

GUWAHATI: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won widespread praise on Sunday after stopping his convoy to rescue a road accident victim.

Saha, a dental surgeon who previously taught at Tripura Medical College before entering politics, was returning to the state capital Agartala from a government function in Udaipur in the Gomati district when he came across an injured man lying on Gokulnagar Road in the Sepahijala district.

He immediately halted his convoy and sought the assistance of local residents to help save the man’s life. The injured individual was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital using one of the convoy's vehicles.

Assessing the severity of the injuries, the Chief Minister contacted doctors to ensure the man received advanced medical care.