12 Indians found dead at restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri: Indian mission

TBILISI: Twelve Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia's mountain resort of Gudauri, according to the Indian mission here.

Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that no signs of injuries or signs of violence were detected in an initial inspection.

All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi said that all 12 victims were Indian nationals.

However, Georgia's internal affairs ministry statement said 11 were foreigners while one victim was its citizen.

It added that the bodies of all victims, employees in the same Indian restaurant, were found in bedrooms on the second floor of the facility.