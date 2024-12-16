45% of springs in Himalayas dry up in 4 decades, rising temp key factor: Study

NEW DELHI: Approximately 45% of the springs in the Himalayas have completely dried up due to rising temperatures and a decline in both rainfall and snowfall over the past four decades, says a recent study.

This reduction will impact the rural communities’ drinking water, agriculture, and daily household needs. The study surveyed 276 spring sites in the western Himalayas, primarily in Himachal Pradesh.

It revealed that one-third of the spring water discharge has decreased. Of the springs surveyed, 45% have completely dried up, while 26% have become semi-active, transitioning from perennial springs to those that depend on the monsoon.