45% of springs in Himalayas dry up in 4 decades, rising temp key factor: Study

NEW DELHI: Approximately 45% of the springs in the Himalayas have completely dried up due to rising temperatures and a decline in both rainfall and snowfall over the past four decades, says a recent study.
This reduction will impact the rural communities’ drinking water, agriculture, and daily household needs. The study surveyed 276 spring sites in the western Himalayas, primarily in Himachal Pradesh.
It revealed that one-third of the spring water discharge has decreased. Of the springs surveyed, 45% have completely dried up, while 26% have become semi-active, transitioning from perennial springs to those that depend on the monsoon.
The research focused on four Himachal districts, analyzing 117 spring sites in Chamba, 53 in Lahaul-Spiti, 48 in Kullu, and 58 in Kinnaur. The findings showed that 58 of the 117 springs in Chambat, 21 of the 53 in Lahaul-Spiti, 17 of the 48 in Kullu, and 29 of the 58 in Kinnaur have either vanished or completely dried up.
It underscores the concerning trend in the western Himalayas, where 45% of the springs have dried up and 26% are now monsoon dependants, resulting in reduced water discharge and soil moisture loss.
The researchers examined 276 spring water sites across four Himachal districts. They analyzed 117 springs in Chamba, 53 in Lahaul-Spiti, 48 in Kullu, and 58 in Kinnaur. The findings revealed that 58 of the 117 springs in Chamba district, 21 out of 53 in Lahaul-Spiti, 17 out of 48 in Kullu, and 29 out of 58 in Kinnaur have either vanished or dried up.
The study, titled “Climatic Impacts on Spring Disappearance in the Indian Himalayas,” was published in a Taylor & Francis journal.