ASI decides to rope in retired officers to conduct departmental inquiries

The proposal to engage retired officers for conducting departmental inquiries has been under consideration for some time, and the ASI has recently taken the decision to create a panel to investigate “delinquent” officials.

The number of disciplinary cases assigned to inquiry officers may be restricted to eight a year and may not handle more than four cases simultaneously, said officials.

According to the terms and conditions for the appointment, an inquiry officer must submit the report within 180 days from the engagement date after completing the investigation. An extension beyond 180 days can be granted only by the approval of the authority.

Committee composition

A three-member committee will be formed, comprising joint secretary or director-level officers, including the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the ASI’s vigilance directorate. This committee will be responsible for finalizing the empanelment of former government officers. It will be valid for three years and will screen the applications received.