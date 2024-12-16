Nation

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Bhutan on official visit

Sarma, who was invited by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and some senior state government officials.
Express News Service
GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Bhutan on Monday on a three-day official visit.

Sarma, who was invited by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and some senior state government officials.

“Just landed in Thimphu. Thankful to H.E Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, for welcoming Riniki and me at the Airport. I look forward to boosting Bharat’s ties with this beautiful nation during my three-day visit,” Sarma posted on X.

“I am on my way to Thimphu to attend Bhutan’s National Day Celebrations at the invitation of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. This visit, I sincerely hope, will reinforce the enduring friendship between the great people of Bhutan and the State of Assam,” he further wrote.

The Chief Minister’s Office said he attended a business meeting on Advantage Assam 2.0 on Monday evening. Assam will host the event in February next year.

During his stay in Bhutan, Sarma will meet the King and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Bhutan and Assam share a cordial relationship. The visit by the CM is expected to further strengthen it.

