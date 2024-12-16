BJP claims Congress's 'complete isolation' as INDIA bloc allies dismiss EVM concerns

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have emerged as a new point of contention within the INDIA alliance, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) joining Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in rejecting Congress's concerns over the reliability of the voting method. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, taking a swipe at Congress, challenged those questioning the EVMs to show how they could be "hacked."

"The people who raise questions on EVM, if they have anything then they should go and show a demo to the Election Commission. If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation," he said.

"If still someone feels that EVMs can be hacked, then they should meet the Election Commission and show how EVMs can be hacked...Nothing can be done by just making random statements...," the TMC MP added.