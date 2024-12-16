BJP claims Congress's 'complete isolation' as INDIA bloc allies dismiss EVM concerns

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have emerged as a new point of contention within the INDIA alliance, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) joining Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in rejecting Congress's concerns over the reliability of the voting method. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, taking a swipe at Congress, challenged those questioning the EVMs to show how they could be "hacked."
"The people who raise questions on EVM, if they have anything then they should go and show a demo to the Election Commission. If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation," he said.
"If still someone feels that EVMs can be hacked, then they should meet the Election Commission and show how EVMs can be hacked...Nothing can be done by just making random statements...," the TMC MP added.
The Trinamool Congress's criticism of the Congress comes at a time of growing tensions between the two INDIA bloc allies. The Trinamool has distanced itself from Congress-led protests in Parliament over the Gautam Adani bribery case. Additionally, a leadership struggle within the opposition camp, sparked by Mamata Banerjee's interest in leading the INDIA bloc, has further strained their relationship.
TMC's comment comes days after Omar Abdullah's "cannot be a problem only when you lose elections" dig at Congress. Abdullah's National Conference is part of the INDIA bloc and is in an alliance with the Congress in J&K.
"When you get a hundred plus members of Parliament using the same EVMs, and you celebrate that as sort of a victory for your party, you can't then a few months later turn around and say...we don't like these EVMs because now the election results aren't going the way we would like them to," Abdullah told PTI in an interview on Friday.
The Congress swiftly responded to Abdullah, pointing out that it was the Samajwadi Party, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) who had raised concerns about EVMs.
"Please check your facts. The Congress CWC (Congress Working Committee) resolution clearly addresses the ECI only. Why this approach towards our partners after being Chief Minister?" Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted on X.
The BJP seized on remarks made by Omar Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, to attack the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya claimed the comments highlighted the Congress's "complete isolation."
"After Omar Abdullah, if even Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, who allegedly manipulates elections in Diamond Harbour using state machinery, claims EVMs can’t be tampered with, then Congress and Rahul Gandhi are in serious trouble. Their isolation is complete," Malviya posted on X.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also weighed in, stating that blaming EVMs would not help the Congress win elections. "When members of the INDIA bloc, like Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, are saying this, you cannot just blame the EVM," Joshi said.
BJP MP Sambit Patra, using the issue to criticise Rahul Gandhi's leadership, remarked, "Leadership is not earned or demanded. It requires qualities, and you cannot impose yourself."
Patra added that even Congress's allies have realised the legacy of the Gandhi family and the opposition party.