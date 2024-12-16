Child rights body’s parental control on X-mas

BHOPAL: Ahead of Christmas Day, Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission wrote to the government and all district collectors saying parents’ written consent is necessary for participation of students in events, playing particular roles and wearing specific attires at those events.
The MP child right panel wrote to the state government and all district collectors to ensure that all schools compulsorily get the consent of respective parents for their ward’s participation at various events in schools.
“Written consent of parents’ for participation of their wards’ at events in schools must be ensured to prevent any untoward incident. If there is any complaint, action will be initiated against the school/educational institution concerned under the relevant laws and rules,” read the letter by state child rights panel member Anurag Pandey on December 12.
The development happened two weeks before Christmas, when many schools across the state organized events, including fancy dress competitions.
“This has nothing to do with any particular religion or festival. It is to ensure that children from one religious community are not made to play roles or wear costumes of another community without the consent of their parents. It will ensure school students are not made to perform on any obscene song or objectionable sequence. This is purely a precautionary measure to prevent any discord and untoward incident in the society,” Anurag Pandey said.
Ahead of Christmas Day celebrations in 2023, a controversy erupted in western MP’s Shajapur district over an order issued by the district education officer (DEO).
The order had mentioned that participation of students at Christmas related events, including dressing them or making them enact roles, like the Santa Claus and Xmas
Tree, will only be allowed after the written consent of parents to prevent any untoward situation.
In August this year, the communally sensitive Ratlam district of west MP, had witnessed protests by RSS’s student wing ABVP’s activists, over a little girl student holding the Pakistani flag while enacting the role of Bharat Mata (Mother India) at a play in a private school on Independence Day.
What happened
