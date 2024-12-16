Child rights body’s parental control on X-mas

BHOPAL: Ahead of Christmas Day, Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission wrote to the government and all district collectors saying parents’ written consent is necessary for participation of students in events, playing particular roles and wearing specific attires at those events.

The MP child right panel wrote to the state government and all district collectors to ensure that all schools compulsorily get the consent of respective parents for their ward’s participation at various events in schools.

“Written consent of parents’ for participation of their wards’ at events in schools must be ensured to prevent any untoward incident. If there is any complaint, action will be initiated against the school/educational institution concerned under the relevant laws and rules,” read the letter by state child rights panel member Anurag Pandey on December 12.