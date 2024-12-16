Congress changes tact, seeks to adopt ‘soft Hindutva’ to check BJP in Jammu

SRINAGAR: After a poor assembly poll show in Jammu, Congress leaders are calling for a change of strategy and adopting a soft Hindutva policy to fight the BJP in the Hindu belt of the region. In the recently held polls, Congress won six Assembly seats in the 90-member House.

The party won five seats in the Valley and one from Muslim belt of the Jammu region. Not a single candidate from the Congress won from the Hindu belt of Jammu, though the party’s vote share had increased by 5-10 per cent in the region in the Lok Sabha polls.

A senior Congress leader from Jammu told this reporter that time has come for the party to change the strategy to check BJP’s growing influence in the Hindu belt of Jammu.