Constitution has stood test of time: Nirmala Sitharaman in RS debate, attacks ex-PMs Indira, Nehru

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday opened the debate in the Rajya Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, asserting that it has stood the test of time.

She also attacked the Congress party and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, accusing them of making constitutional amendments not to strengthen democracy, but to protect those in power.

Initiating the discussion, Sitharaman paid homage to the 389 members of the Constituent Assembly, including 15 women, who took up the arduous challenge and prepared the Constitution for India in a very challenging environment.

"As the country marks the 75th year of its Constitution, "it is time to reaffirm our commitment to build India, that is Bharat, that shall uphold the spirit enshrined in this sacred document," she said.

Stating that India and its Constitution stands out in a separate league of its own, Sitharaman said post second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and they had their constitution written.

"Post Second World War, over 50 countries had become independent and had their Constitution written. But many have changed their Constitutions, not just amended them but literally changed the entire feature of their Constitution. But our Constitution has stood the test of time, of course, yielded itself to very many amendments," the finance minister said.