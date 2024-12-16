Days after Sambhal temple's reopening, three damaged idols found inside well

SAMBHAL: Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials said on Monday.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

It had remained locked since 1978.

The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

District Magistrate of Sambhal Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated.

"Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this, today, first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he added.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, he said, "All this is a matter of investigation."

"Right now, these idols have come out. How did they get inside? What happened and what did not happen, it will be known after a detailed investigation," Pensiya said.