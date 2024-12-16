Gujarat groundwater crisis: Alarming contamination levels across districts revealed

AHMEDABAD: The Government of India, in a concerning update to the Rajya Sabha, has flagged an alarming situation regarding groundwater pollution in Gujarat.

According to the data wise Number of Partly Affected Districts (cumulative) with major Contaminants in Ground Water of India in 2022-23, major contaminants have affected numerous districts across the state.

Salinity levels exceeding 3000 micro mhos/cm (EC) were detected in 28 districts, while fluoride levels above 1.5 mg/l plagued 30 districts. Nitrate contamination, surpassing the safe limit of 45 mg/l, was found in 32 districts, and arsenic levels above 0.01 mg/l affected 12 districts.

Additionally, 14 districts reported iron concentrations exceeding 1 mg/l.

Fluoride levels exceeding 1.5 mg/L have been recorded in several districts across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Arvalli, Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Botad, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Mahesana, Morbi, Narmada, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, and Vadodara.

In a Reply by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in response to MP R Girirajan's question in the Rajya Sabha, the government highlighted the grave health hazards posed by contaminated groundwater.

Long-term consumption of water containing arsenic, fluoride, or mercury above permissible limits can lead to severe health complications. Arsenic contamination has been linked to poisoning, skin disorders, and cancers of the skin, bladder, kidney, and lungs. Excessive fluoride levels can cause crippling skeletal or dental fluorosis, while high concentrations of heavy metals like mercury increase the risk of kidney diseases, poisoning, and cancer.

The government informed the Rajya Sabha that water management, including improving groundwater quality and addressing contamination, is primarily the responsibility of state governments, as water is a state subject.

The Central Government supports these efforts by offering technical assistance and financial aid through various centrally sponsored schemes. The Central Government informed the Rajya Sabha that in Gujarat, a total of 1,52,507 drinking water samples were tested during 2023-24. Of these, 14,922 samples were found contaminated. Remedial measures, including interim actions and water supply restoration, were taken for 13,834 affected samples.

While Ground water pollution remains a pressing issue in many parts of Gujarat, the government is simultaneously taking measures to address the challenge, Under the Central Government's Jal Jeevan Mission for 2023-24, Gujarat reported significant financial activity.

The state began with an opening balance of ₹1,088.66 crore, while the Centre allocated ₹2,982.85 crore. Of this, ₹2,237.14 crore was drawn, bringing the total available funds to ₹3,325.80 crore. Gujarat reported utilizing ₹2,377.83 crore, with an additional ₹2,676.40 crore spent under the state's share of the program.