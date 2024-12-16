Haryana police mandate constables to surrender phones before starting duty to ensure focus, discipline

CHANDIGARH: Apprehending laxity in discharge of duty by the police personnel who reportedly remained glued to their mobile phones, the Haryana Police constables will now be required to submit their mobile phones and other electronic devices before starting their shifts.

This measure will be enforced at all police stations, police posts, and police lines.

They can communicate with family members only via the cell phone of their in-charge. For official communication, the police wireless system would be used, said sources.

In the directions issued by Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on December 10 to all district police chief, it has been directed not to use mobile phones or any communication device during traffic management, law and order duty, VIP duty, vehicle checking, PCR or rider duty, raids, confidential meetings, and training exercises.

All police personnel have been directed not to reveal the purpose of their duty, place and confidential information on social media.