Himachal contemplating Rs 500 crore project for apple horticulture rejuvenation

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating to formulate Rs 500 crore dedicated project for the rejuvenation of apple horticulture, this project would be implemented for five years and will focus on promoting high-density plantations to enhance farmer's incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a review meeting to evaluate the progress of various schemes implemented by the Horticulture Department here in Shimla.

Stressing the importance of diversification in horticulture CM Sukhu said that there was a need to develop improved storage and marketing systems to ensure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists.

He said that the government was planning to establish modern cold storage facilities at the district level which would provide much-needed support to horticulturists.