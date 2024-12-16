‘Need to balance the art and science of medicine’: Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

Santwana Bhattacharya: There has been a sudden rise of incidence of heart attack deaths even among the young fitness freaks. What do you think is the reason that even as young as 17 year olds are dying of heart attacks?

One myth is that it is related to COVID or vaccinations. There is no data to support any of the two. I don’t think we have enough evidence one way or the other to say that more deaths are occurring due to Long COVID because of clotting or vaccine side-effects.

Secondly, we are becoming more aware because of social media. I think it’s also related to a change in our lifestyle. We have seen that heart diseases are occurring much earlier in our population than in the West. It is because of a genetic factor and also our lifestyle. Now, the type of diet that we have is not what we used to have earlier. The type of physical activity now is different.

There is less activity among the younger generation, and more time is being spent on the Internet or on phone. The diet is becoming more synthetic rather than natural with fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables.

Kavita Bajeli-Datt: Is Covid-19 over? Do you think new mutations will lead to another pandemic?

Covid-19, as a pandemic, is over. But the virus has not gone away. Covid became a pandemic, and therefore, the viruses evolved and will stay with us. In the coronavirus family, a new virus is going to stay with us and cause illnesses. So we still have cases but not as many as we saw during the pandemic.

During the early stage of the pandemic, the virus was evolving very rapidly. For the last two years, Omicron has stayed and the subsequent variants are sub-lineages of the variants. So the virus has stabilised for almost two years and if it stays like that, then we have a good amount of immunity. We will get Covid, but it will not cause that severe illness or that outbreak that we saw.

Unless the virus changes dramatically, which it has not done, and becomes a novel new virus, we will probably not have another pandemic. However, we need to have active surveillance for newer outbreaks, not only for Covid, but for another virus known as H5N1 (Bird Flu). It has been there for many decades, but has now surfaced.

Kavita Bajeli-Datt: Is Long Covid a real concern?

It is. The number of cases has come down. If you look at data, more cases of Long Covid were there after the Delta wave. What one has found is that in most patients, after about nine months or so, many of them recovered from Long Covid, but some continue to have symptoms. I have a few patients who have Long Covid, who still have these symptoms of sweating, palpitation, not able to sleep, and panic attacks. In some patients, it stays on for a long time. I think we need to have more research on Long Covid.

Parvez Sultan: What are the side-effects of Covid-19 vaccines and which one was better - Covishield and Covaxin?

It depends on what you took. There was a debate on the advantage of taking a mixture of the two vaccines. There was a study, which showed that it is effective (taking the two vaccines) as it causes better immune reaction. In one state, the booster that was given by mistake was different from the original one. The study found that the antibody response was better. Most of the vaccines that were available in India were Covishield. So it is difficult to say which vaccine was more effective.

Regarding side-effects, none of them really showed a lot of concern. There was some initial concern of a higher chance of clotting. But the efficacy was far better than the minimal side-effects. But then all drugs will have side-effects.