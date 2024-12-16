NSA Ajit Doval likely to travel to Beijing soon to resume dialogue on boundary issue

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to travel to Beijing within the next few weeks to lead the Indian delegation at a new edition of the Special Representatives dialogue on the larger boundary question that will be held after a gap of nearly five years, authoritative sources said.

The last round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue took place in New Delhi in December 2019.

The decision to revive the dialogue mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.

NSA Doval is travelling to China soon to attend the 23 round of SR talks, the sources said.

The SR dialogue may take place later this month or early January, said one of the sources.

There was no official word yet on the venue for the SR dialogue.

In their diplomatic talks on December 5, India and China prepared for the upcoming SR dialogue.