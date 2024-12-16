Political leaders make beeline to meet farmer leader Dallewal as fast enters 21st day

CHANDIGARH: As 70-year-old farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal enters the 21st day of his hunger strike, medical experts recommend immediate hospitalization. Politicians from across party lines who are anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are flocking to visit him and enquire about his health to take "emotional advantage from this issue.’’

Among those who visited him today were Punjab Congress President and Member of Parliament Amarinder Raja Warring, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, and several other political leaders. Additionally, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised the issue in Parliament.

Congress Member of Parliament from Ludhiana who is also party's state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today visited Khanauri border and met Dallewal.

" Dalewal's condition is very sensitive right now as he has not eaten anything for 21 days, his condition is such that anything can happen any time. He is fighting not for himself but for the farmers and the public, if something happens to him then it will be a loss to the state so he should listen but he said that he is fighting for the people", said Warring.

He added, " I want to warn the central government that if something happens to him (Dalewal) then the people of the state and the farmers of the country will not stop as things can get out of hand. I am not threatening but giving advice. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should come here and talk to the farmers, ’’ said Warring.