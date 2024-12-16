Professor Bruno of France set to become ‘Bruno Giri’ during Mahakumbh

He is all set to adopt celibacy for the rest of his life and become a member seer of Juna Akhara. He has decided to renounce material pleasures and worldly life to join the Akhara.

As per the sources in Prayagraj, Prof Bruno, while leading the life of a ‘grihastha’ with his wife and children, started looking for a deeper meaning of life while delving into the epics and literature related to Sanatan.

He met Guru Ghananand Giri in Haridwar where he used to frequent his Ashram attending his Yoga classes.

While being in Prayagraj, Prof Bruno narrated his journey into Himalayas saying it was around 25 years ago when he, in search of peace, met a seer. He had a quaint experience while taking a dip at Yamunotri (the source of river Yamuna situated at an altitude of 3,293 metres in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand) while feeling as if Lord Shiva had entered his body. He went to back to his country with the same feeling which pushed him to renounce worldly pleasures and become celibate.