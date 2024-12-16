Professor Bruno of France set to become ‘Bruno Giri’ during Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Renouncing the material world of numbers, his wife and three children, this professor of Mathematics and a renowned scholar, French national Prof Frederic Bruno of the prestigious Sorbonne University, has decided to adopt Sanatan and spend the rest of his life as a seer of Juna Akhara (one of the 13 Sanatan monastic orders).
Prof Bruno is slated to take formal ‘diksha’ (initiation) from his Guru Ghananand Giri of Juna akhara during the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.
Overwhelmed by the tenets of Sanatan, this renowned scholar has decided to embark upon his spiritual journey in the final phase of his life by following the path of Sanatan.
He is all set to adopt celibacy for the rest of his life and become a member seer of Juna Akhara. He has decided to renounce material pleasures and worldly life to join the Akhara.
As per the sources in Prayagraj, Prof Bruno, while leading the life of a ‘grihastha’ with his wife and children, started looking for a deeper meaning of life while delving into the epics and literature related to Sanatan.
He met Guru Ghananand Giri in Haridwar where he used to frequent his Ashram attending his Yoga classes.
While being in Prayagraj, Prof Bruno narrated his journey into Himalayas saying it was around 25 years ago when he, in search of peace, met a seer. He had a quaint experience while taking a dip at Yamunotri (the source of river Yamuna situated at an altitude of 3,293 metres in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand) while feeling as if Lord Shiva had entered his body. He went to back to his country with the same feeling which pushed him to renounce worldly pleasures and become celibate.
Prof Bruno believes that through his profession as a mathematician, he achieved everything to draw material happiness in life. Now it does not attract him anymore. He says Yoga and Sanatan Dharma have inspired him to move towards the ultimate truth of life.
According to Juna Akhara chief patron Mahant Hari Giri, the professor would be known as 'Bruno Giri' after taking Brahmacharya Diksha (initiation for celibacy) from Ghananand Giri (who is a Thanapati of Juna Akhara) during Mahakumbh 2025.
Prof Bruno’s guru, Thanapati Ghananand Giri, says that Bruno met with the ultimate peace through Yoga and got the goal of his life through devotion and study of Sanatan scriptures.